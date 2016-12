Robin Erb

Detroit Free Press

June 27, 2013

Pop and cupcakes and chips – they’re on their way out of school cafeterias and vending machines.

A new federal “Smart Snacks” rule announced today will push out of any schools that receive federal funds for meals those high-sugar, high-fat and nutritionally shallow snacks beginning with the 2014-2015 school year.

Officials had worried that they were competing for the more nutritional offerings in the school lunch line.

