New Law Stops Florida Minors from Purchasing Cough Syrup

Image Credits: Phil Long/Flickr.

Minors won’t be able to buy some cough syrup brands over the counter as a new law to limit youth substance abuse took effect Monday.

Senate Bill 938 is a measure that prohibits manufacturers, distributors and retailers from selling medicines containing dextromethorphan to those under 18, and requiring anyone who appears under the age of 25 to provide identification upon checkout.

The ingredient is a cough suppressant, and as such is used in many over-the-counter medicines, but has been misused particularly by young people aiming to get a high by either drinking cough syrup or mixing it with other substances.

