New Poll Shows President Trump’s Approval Rating Is Over 50 Percent

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

President Trump’s approval rating is on the rise.

According to a new poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports, 52 percent of voters approve of the job Trump has done in the near month he’s been president, while 48 percent disapprove. The same poll revealed that 79 percent of Republicans like Trump’s performance and 72 percent of Democrats disapprove.

The poll — which surveyed an estimated 500 people — also found that 45 percent of voters believe the country is “headed in the right direction.”

The results from the Rasmussen poll are a stark contrast to the latest Gallup poll, which claimed only 40 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump, GOP Lawmakers Eye 'illegal' Leaks in Wake of Flynn Resignation

Trump, GOP Lawmakers Eye ‘illegal’ Leaks in Wake of Flynn Resignation

U.S. News
Comments
John Oliver Is An Arrogant Dirtbag

John Oliver Is An Arrogant Dirtbag

U.S. News
Comments

Anti-Trump Intel Black Hats Responsible For Fake Flynn Controversy

U.S. News
Comments

Eddie Griffin Calls For Trump’s Assassination: ‘Ya’ll Need To Take Him Out’

U.S. News
Comments

Media Lose Minds Over Real News Questions at Trump-Trudeau Press Conference

U.S. News
Comments

Comments