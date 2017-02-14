New Poll Shows President Trump’s Approval Rating Is Over 50 Percent

President Trump’s approval rating is on the rise.

According to a new poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports, 52 percent of voters approve of the job Trump has done in the near month he’s been president, while 48 percent disapprove. The same poll revealed that 79 percent of Republicans like Trump’s performance and 72 percent of Democrats disapprove.

The poll — which surveyed an estimated 500 people — also found that 45 percent of voters believe the country is “headed in the right direction.”

The results from the Rasmussen poll are a stark contrast to the latest Gallup poll, which claimed only 40 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance.

