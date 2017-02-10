New Poll Shows Support For Trump's Travel Ban is Increasing

A new poll shows that support for President Trump’s travel ban on individuals from terror linked countries has increased.

A newly released survey conducted by Morning Consult/Politico from Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 found that 55 per cent of Americans approve of the immigration order compared to 38 per cent who disapprove.

The numbers suggest that support for Trump’s executive order is increasing, despite its suspension having been rubber stamped by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday. A previous Reuters/Ipsos survey found support for the order by a margin of 49-41 per cent.

9th Circuit judges have been criticized for basing their ruling on Trump and his inner circle’s rhetoric during his presidential campaign and not on the language of the executive order itself, which is strictly in line with constitutional law.

8 U.S. Code § 1182 states the following;

“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

The travel ban is likely to be decided by the Supreme Court. Eight out of ten cases from the 9th Circuit reviewed by the Supreme Court have been overruled, with the 9th becoming known for its liberal tendencies.

As we reported earlier this week, a poll of 10,000 Europeans across 10 different countries found that 55 per cent supported a total ban on immigration from Muslim countries, with just 20 per cent opposing the idea.

