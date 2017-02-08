New Video Game "Punch-A-Nazi" Glorifies Assaulting Milo, Trump Supporters

TBS-owned media company Super Deluxe has created a game called Punch-A-Nazi featuring a digital avatar of Breitbart Senior editor MILO and promoted the game with a livestream on Facebook showing him punched in the face repeatedly.

The game features three characters for players to beat up: Adolf Hitler, white nationalist Richard Spencer, and MILO. Lumping in Milo — a gay Jew who just weeks ago told students at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs “White Nationalism Is Not the Answer” — reveals how little the developers know about people that they think deserve maiming.

A video stream of the game being played had 616,521 views at the time of this writing, with over 62,000 “Likes,” “Love,” and “Haha” reactions to watching a gay conservative being beaten until his face was an unrecognizable bloody wreck. In the past liberals were horrified at the idea of people viciously beating a homosexual but now seem to actively encourage and glorify it in the hysteria prompted by Donald Trump’s election.

