New Year's Day Brings New Laws Regulating Phones, Guns and Soft Drinks

The new year brings a host of new laws across the country that go into effect starting Sunday — from restrictions on holding a cell phone while driving to greater freedom for carrying a gun in public.

While many states already restrict the use of cell phones in the car, California is now taking that precaution a step further. As of Sunday, it’s illegal for drivers to hold their phones behind the wheel. The devices must be mounted and can be used only for functions that require a single tap or swipe, like answering a call.

“If you’re not paying attention and something happens in front of you, by the time your mind thinks about it and you react to it, it is definitely too late,” says Officer Jesus Chavez of the California Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia becomes the first major American city with a tax on sugary sodas — one and a half cents an ounce. That’s 24 cents for a 16-ounce drink. The industry is challenging the law in court.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Is Left Plotting Anti-American Revolution?

Is Left Plotting Anti-American Revolution?

Government
Comments
Coup: Israeli Police Enter Netanyahu's Home Over Corruption Allegations

Coup: Israeli Police Enter Netanyahu’s Home Over Corruption Allegations

Government
Comments

Cologne police slammed for ‘racial profiling’ after mass migrant screening on NYE

Government
Comments

Priest Issues Bounties as Chicago Murders Explode

Government
Comments

Miami Cops Fired after ‘joking’ about Using Black Neighborhood as Target Practice

Government
Comments

Comments