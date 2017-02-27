New York Times Romanticizes Ideology That Murdered 100 Million Innocent People

It has been nearly 100 years since the February Revolution in Russia, which was used by Vladimir Lenin’s Bolsheviks to launch a coup in 1917, beginning a century of communist rule around the world marked by social decay, famine, and genocide.

The New York Times is commemorating this coming anniversary with a new series of articles on communism, the first of which on Feb. 24 omits any mention of the crimes against humanity committed under communist rule. Instead, it writes glowingly about the ideals of communism and asks whether we will see the “phoenix rise from the ash heap of history.”

Most of the world agrees Adolf Hitler was a monster whose totalitarian regime systematically murdered 6 million Jews, among other victims. All told, 11 million people died in the Holocaust.

Yet, in a similar light, why do so many academics who oppose fascism seem to support communism, which has killed in various estimates between 100 million and 150 million people? That’s many times more than died under Hitler.

Read more