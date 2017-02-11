Newspaper Uses Photo of Alec Baldwin on 'SNL' Instead of Trump

Dominican newspaper El Nacional on Friday printed a photo of Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Trump on “Saturday Night Live” in an article about Trump and Israel.

The photo was used side-by-side with a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It was not immediately clear whether the image of Baldwin was accidental or an intentional joke.

Social media users found it funny either way.

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump's banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017

That moment when @AlecBaldwin IS in fact Donald Trump. Hoy es viernes y @ElNacional_RD lo sabe. pic.twitter.com/XEjwnq32M6 — abvn (@abvn) February 10, 2017