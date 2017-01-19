NFL Hall Of Famer Jerry Rice Roasted For Wearing Popeye's Fried Chicken Helmet

A Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken commercial starring NFL legend Jerry Rice has caused a ruckus on the internet because the Hall of Famer is seen wearing a football helmet with a “taste mask” that carries a rotating piece of fried chicken.

The ad can be seen below:

Twitter users proceeded to call Rice a “coon,” and asserted he should be “slapped,” along with other insults.

Tariq Nasheed, the same guy who was upset when a Somali terrorist was shot by a white cop, said “WTF” and “unfortunately it’s real.”

This isn’t the first time Jerry Rice has found himself being attacked by a squad of SJW’s.

In August 2016 Rice tweeted out in response to the Colin Kaepernick controversy, “All lives matter. So much going on in this world today.Can we all just get along! Colin,I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the Flag.”

As expected the internet didn’t take too kind to this message of unity and berated the former NFL star.

This attitude seems to fall in line with the people who are demonizing any African American who dares to speak with Donald Trump.


