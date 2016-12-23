Nigel Farage Claims Berlin Terror Attack Proves EU Free Movement is 'risk to public safety'

Europe’s most wanted man Anis Amri travelled unhindered through at least three countries before being gunned down in northern Italy.

Blundering German police today said they believed the Tunisian asylum seeker was still in or around Berlin just before he was shot dead almost 1,000 miles away in Milan.

Officers have been raiding addresses across Germany in the hunt for Amri, but after arresting the wrong man the ISIS terrorist was able to flee the country.

This morning, before his death was announced, a senior police source told tabloid Bild: ‘We believe he is either in Berlin or in North Rhine-Westphalia’.

Read more