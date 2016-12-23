Nigel Farage Claims Berlin Terror Attack Proves EU Free Movement is 'risk to public safety'

Europe’s most wanted man Anis Amri travelled unhindered through at least three countries before being gunned down in northern Italy.

Blundering German police today said they believed the Tunisian asylum seeker was still in or around Berlin just before he was shot dead almost 1,000 miles away in Milan.

Officers have been raiding addresses across Germany in the hunt for Amri, but after arresting the wrong man the ISIS terrorist was able to flee the country.

This morning, before his death was announced, a senior police source told tabloid Bild: ‘We believe he is either in Berlin or in North Rhine-Westphalia’.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Biden: "Elitist" Clinton "Never Really Figured Out Why She Was Running"

Biden: “Elitist” Clinton “Never Really Figured Out Why She Was Running”

Globalism
Comments
London to Build 'ring of steel' around City

London to Build ‘ring of steel’ around City

Globalism
Comments

Why does Germany downplay migrant crimes?

Globalism
Comments

Italy to bail out world’s oldest bank

Globalism
Comments

‘Santa Claus isn’t coming,’ Recession-hit Venezuelans tell Kids

Globalism
Comments

Comments