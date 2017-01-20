Nigel Farage Will be Made 'unofficial adviser' to Donald Trump

Image Credits: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Nigel Farage will be made a “close but unofficial adviser” to Donald Trump after he enters the White House today, a key ally of the new president has said.

Phil Bryant, the Governor of Mississippi, made the comments at a party thrown for Mr Farage on the top floor of the five star Hay Adams hotel overlooking the White House on Thursday night.

The news will cause consternation in Downing Street which has repeatedly tried to downplay the significance of Mr Farage to Mr Trump, describing him as an “irrelevance”.

Shortly after he won the US Presidential election Mr Trump said Mr Farage would be a good British ambassador to Washington, forcing Number 10 to scotch the idea.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump immediately signs executive order to 'ease the burden of Obamacare'

Trump immediately signs executive order to ‘ease the burden of Obamacare’

U.S. News
Comments
Internet calls out Bill Clinton for 'checking out Ivanka Trump' - until he got busted by Hillary

Internet calls out Bill Clinton for ‘checking out Ivanka Trump’ – until he got busted by Hillary

U.S. News
Comments

Matthews: Trump’s Speech What Putin Has Been Saying, ‘America First’ Has ‘Hitlerian Background’

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump and the New American Patriotism

U.S. News
Comments

8 Most Unhinged Inaugural Media Meltdowns

U.S. News
Comments

Comments