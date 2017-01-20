Nigel Farage Will be Made 'unofficial adviser' to Donald Trump

Nigel Farage will be made a “close but unofficial adviser” to Donald Trump after he enters the White House today, a key ally of the new president has said.

Phil Bryant, the Governor of Mississippi, made the comments at a party thrown for Mr Farage on the top floor of the five star Hay Adams hotel overlooking the White House on Thursday night.

The news will cause consternation in Downing Street which has repeatedly tried to downplay the significance of Mr Farage to Mr Trump, describing him as an “irrelevance”.

Shortly after he won the US Presidential election Mr Trump said Mr Farage would be a good British ambassador to Washington, forcing Number 10 to scotch the idea.

