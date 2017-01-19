NKorea Places Long-range Nukes on Launchers, Threatens 'nice surprise' for Inauguration

NORTH Korea is ‘readying two intercontinental ballistic missiles’ to ‘nuke’ Donald’s Trump inauguration, it’s been reported.

Military officials say the rogue state wants to send a “strategic message” to the incoming US President by timing launches to ruin his big day tomorrow.

In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said the reports could not be confirmed but said the military was monitoring the situation closely.

However, according to news reports in South Korea two missiles have already been placed on mobile launchers.

