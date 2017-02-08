No Scientific Basis For Airport Behavior Screening – TSA Internal Files

The Transport Security Administration’s airport behavior screening program has little scientific basis and has led to racial profiling, according to a report from the ACLU based on internal documents from the agency.

The files released under the Freedom of Information Act to the American Civil Liberties Union raise concerns over the scientific validity of the “behavior detection” program and details specific instances of racial or religious profiling that the TSA hid from the public.

The TSA has consistently publicly defended the effectiveness of the program, despite concerns from several experts saying it lacks a grounding in science and involves racial profiling.

