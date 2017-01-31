No Tears for Sen. Schumer in 2015 When He Was Calling for Refugee Ban

“The Internet never forgets” is the hard lesson Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer learned on Monday.

As TruthRevolt reported, Schumer gave his Village Voice-heralded acting “magnum opus” when he stood before cameras on Sunday and cried about President Trump’s “mean-spirited and un-American” executive order temporarily stopping the flow of refugees into the United States. But where were those tears in 2015 when Schumer suggested the EXACT SAME THING?

Twitchy noted by digging up the following tweet:

We must tighten loopholes in the Visa Waiver prgm, ensure passports can’t be faked & stop terrorists who want to exploit the system. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2015

Here’s what he proposed in 2015, according to The Hill:

Sen. Charles Schumer (N.Y.), the third ranking member of the Senate Democratic leadership, on Tuesday said it may be necessary to halt the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the United States. Republicans immediately seized on Schumer’s comment, which breaks with other Democrats who have argued against halting the program. Schumer, however, declined to take the option off the table ahead of a special briefing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon on the process that is now used to vet refugees entering the United States. “We’re waiting for the briefing tomorrow, a pause may be necessary. We’re going to look at it,” he said.

See, a refugee “ban” is a great idea when it comes from Democrats; that’s just pure compassion. But when a Republican suggests it, especially Donald Trump, it’s the most careless, thoughtless, tyrannical, un-Christian thing ever done in history.

Exit thought and winner of today’s Internet goes to 100 Proof: