“W” made some not-so-veiled criticisms of Trump Monday on NBC.

When asked about Trump’s travel ban, he pivoted to “freedom of worship”, implying that (a) the restrictions were religious persecution and (b) foreign citizens have a right to immigrate.

On freedom of the press, Bush made it about the right of mainstream media to maintain their monopoly of press coverage at the White House, without anyone questioning what they report.

