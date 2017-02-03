Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Clothing Line, Accessories

Nordstrom will no longer sell Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories, the company announced Thursday.

The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand, The Seattle Times reported.

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise. In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not.”

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season. Nordstrom also said it offers thousands of brands and cuts about 10 percent each year based performance.

Read more