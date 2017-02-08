Nordstrom Shares Drop After President Tweets They Treated Ivanka ‘Unfairly’

Shares for retailer Nordstrom fell briefly Wednesday after US President Donald Trump tweeted his disappointment regarding the company’s decision to drop his daughter’s clothing line.

And there go shares of Nordstrom after Trump tweets Ivanka has "been treated so unfairly" by them" pic.twitter.com/bttt26vfyE — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 8, 2017

See if you can spot where the President of the United States tries, and fails, to tweet-shame a stock. pic.twitter.com/V4xKFJvzoh — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) February 8, 2017

On Wednesday morning the president expressed dismay at the company over Twitter claiming they treated his daughter Ivanka “unfairly.”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The company last Thursday announced it would remove Ivanka’s brand following threats of boycotts from activists, however they claimed their decision was motivated by sales and not protests.

“In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” the company wrote in a statement that was re-iterated on Twitter Wednesday.

Bloomberg reports Nordstrom had agreed to purchase “Ivanka Trump shoes and apparel for the spring season, then only followed through in purchasing apparel.”

The stock recovered back into positive territory shortly after.

“With Wednesday’s drop, the company’s shares are down more than 10 percent year to date,” according to CNBC.

This isn’t the first time the president’s words have affected a stock price.

Last month shares for media conglomerate Time Warner also dipped after Trump labeled cable news network CNN “fake news.”