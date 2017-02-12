North Korea Missile Test Seen as Challenge to Trump

The United States and Japan held a joint press conference on Saturday night following reports that North Korea fired a ballistic missile in what would be its first such test of the year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch calling it, “absolutely intolerable.”

President Donald Trump assured Japan that the U.S. stands behind the country completely.

“The United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent,” Trump said during the conference at Trump’s south Florida estate.

Abe read a brief statement in which he called on North Korea “to fully comply with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.” He said Trump has assured him of U.S. support and that Trump’s presence showed the president’s determination and commitment.

