Not Satire: Politician Keeps Campaign Promise

In an unprecedented move for a politician, President Trump pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership after running a campaign to kill the globalist “trade deal.”

Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the TPP on Monday, stating “it’s a great thing for the American worker, what we just did.”

While the order is a formality – the Senate has not yet ratified the TPP – it effectively kills the treaty’s chances for approval.

Public outrage over the TPP began brewing after both Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blasted the treaty as harmful to both American workers and labor abroad.

In fact, former President Obama quietly removed an anti-slavery provision from the TPP which would have otherwise prevented countries that engage in slavery, such as Malaysia, from taking part in major trade deals with the U.S.

Obama’s pro-slavery stance actually makes sense because the TPP wasn’t really a trade deal at all but rather an enabling act to allow transnational corporations to dump American workers and erode U.S. economic independence.

This is all part of a program by the Trilateral Commission – who groomed Obama – to secretly seize control of the US government from within with the sole intention of breaking down U.S. national sovereignty and economic might to make way for a “North American Union” much like the EU.

“The Trilateral Commission is international and is intended to be the vehicle for multinational consolidation of the commercial and banking interests by seizing control of the political government of the United States,” warned the late Barry Goldwater. “The Trilateral Commission represents a skillful, coordinated effort to seize control and consolidate the four centers of power – political, monetary, intellectual and ecclesiastical.”

Roughly two-thirds of the Trilaterals are not U.S. citizens, yet they were still drafting U.S. policy and “trade deals” such as the TPP for their puppets – Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – to push upon the American public.

It’s no wonder then why the establishment and its media vassals hate Trump.

