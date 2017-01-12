Now FBI Investigated for Botched Hillary-email Probe

Is it housecleaning time at the FBI? An explosive announcement Thursday revealed the U.S. Justice Department’s inspector general has launched an investigation into the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private, unsecured email while she served as secretary of state.

And three of the people targeted in the investigation include FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and a Justice Department official who leaked secrets to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

It’s rare for the inspector general to publicly disclose investigations, but Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz did just that Thursday when he announced the probe in a statement. Horowitz said the Justice Department will look into “allegations that department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information” and whether McCabe should have recused himself from the Clinton email probe.

As WND reported, McCabe oversaw the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s handling of classified information and use of the private email server. He did so despite the fact that his wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, had received $675,000 in contributions from longtime Clinton adviser and fundraiser Terry McAuliffe, who is governor of Virginia.

At the time, Sen. Richard Black, R-Va., said McCabe should have immediately recused himself from the Clinton probe.

“As an attorney, and a former JAG officer who has had responsibilities over the investigation and prosecution of crimes, I am at a loss to see how the FBI could possibly allow Andrew McCabe to oversee the investigation of Mrs. Clinton’s email server scandals,” Black said in a statement just weeks before the November election. “Mr. McCabe was clearly indebted to the Clinton campaign because of the support given his wife.”

