NY Assembly Backs 'Sanctuary State' Policies Despite Possible Retaliation From White House in Future

Members of the New York state Assembly say potential consequences of sanctuary policies to beef up protections for undocumented immigrants are worth the risk.

The Assembly on Monday passed a package of proposals to prohibit authorities from questioning immigration status when people receive state or local services or contact law enforcement for assistance.

One measure would also limit law enforcement from complying with federal detainer requests and limit federal officials’ access to individuals detained in state correctional facilities.

The bills would expand protections to the extent that Democratic Assemblyman Francisco Moya called for New York to become a “sanctuary state.”

Read more