NY Assembly Backs 'Sanctuary State' Policies Despite Possible Retaliation From White House in Future

Members of the New York state Assembly say potential consequences of sanctuary policies to beef up protections for undocumented immigrants are worth the risk.

The Assembly on Monday passed a package of proposals to prohibit authorities from questioning immigration status when people receive state or local services or contact law enforcement for assistance.

One measure would also limit law enforcement from complying with federal detainer requests and limit federal officials’ access to individuals detained in state correctional facilities.

The bills would expand protections to the extent that Democratic Assemblyman Francisco Moya called for New York to become a “sanctuary state.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

France's Le Pen Launches Election Bid with Vow to Fight Globalization

France’s Le Pen Launches Election Bid with Vow to Fight Globalization

Globalism
Comments
Muslim Mayor Signs Sanctuary City Order in New Jersey

Muslim Mayor Signs Sanctuary City Order in New Jersey

Globalism
Comments

3,000 Muslim Women Protest Face-veil Ban in Vienna

Globalism
Comments

European Union leaders at Malta summit bristle at Trump remarks

Globalism
Comments

FLASHBACK: US May Have Let ‘Dozens’ of Terrorists Into Country As Refugees

Globalism
Comments

Comments