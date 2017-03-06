NYT Columnist Encourages IRS Agents To Commit Felony By Leaking Trump’s Taxes

A New York Times columnist is encouraging IRS employees to commit a felony by leaking Donald Trump’s tax returns to his newspaper.

“If you’re in IRS and have a certain president’s tax return that you’d like to leak, my address is: NYT, 620 Eighth Ave, NY NY 10018,” Nicholas Kristof wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Kristof, a liberal who writes about global affairs, was responding to a tweet from Vox.com editor Matt Yglesias who marveled that the IRS rarely leaks tax information.

One reason for that is because doing so constitutes a felony. The unauthorized release of an individuals’ tax returns is punishable by a fine of $5,000 and up to five years in prison. Leakers would also likely face a series of professional sanctions.

