NYU Professor Curses Out NYPD For Not Beating Speaker She Disagrees With

Image Credits: Vincent Desjardins.

Vice News co-founder and frequent Fox News guest Gavin McInnes was speaking at an event at New York University when violent left-wing protesters attacked him and the crowd with pepper spray.

The ensuing melee was broken up by police. But outside the event, a woman who identified herself as an NYU professor could not contain her anger over the police protecting some she accused of “hate” from physical violence and went on a tirade against the cops.

“You are fucking assholes!” the unidentified professor shouted at the NYPD. “You’re protecting the Nazis!”

“You should kick their ass!” she screamed.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Democrats Are Organizing A Coup Against Trump

Democrats Are Organizing A Coup Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Hollywood Calls For Coup

Hollywood Calls For Coup

U.S. News
Comments

WATCH: Milo’s First Interview After Violent Berkeley Riots

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

CNN Guest Claims Berkeley Rioters Were “Right-Wingers”

U.S. News
Comments

Woman ‘Angry Trump Is President’ Tries Running Over Police Officer

U.S. News
Comments

Comments