NYU Professor Curses Out NYPD For Not Beating Speaker She Disagrees With

Vice News co-founder and frequent Fox News guest Gavin McInnes was speaking at an event at New York University when violent left-wing protesters attacked him and the crowd with pepper spray.

The ensuing melee was broken up by police. But outside the event, a woman who identified herself as an NYU professor could not contain her anger over the police protecting some she accused of “hate” from physical violence and went on a tirade against the cops.

“You are fucking assholes!” the unidentified professor shouted at the NYPD. “You’re protecting the Nazis!”

“You should kick their ass!” she screamed.

Read more