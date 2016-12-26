Obama Cried at Send-off, Says he Could have been Re-elected

President Obama admitted he cried at a recent senior staff send-off dinner — and is now claiming that he’d be able to get re-elected if he had run for president again.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said in a “The Axe Files” podcast interview by former aide David Axelrod.

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say, ‘The vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,’” the outgoing president said.

The Constitution limits a president to serving only two terms.

