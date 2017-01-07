Obama Denies the Murder Wave on his Watch

President Barack Obama used the Harvard Law Review to broadcast his claim that “there is no growing crime wave,” despite the crime wave that has killed 1,500 Americans in 2015 and 2016.

His claim that crime has remained “near historic lows,” and his denial of the national murder spike, came in his op-ed published by the Harvard Law Review:

“There is no growing crime wave.”

“Crime remains near historic lows.”

“I have also used my clemency power to a degree unmatched in modern history to address unfairness in the federal system … I will be the first President in decades to leave office with a federal prison population lower than when I took office.”

The FBI’s 2015 crime report revealed a 10.8 percent increase in murders from 2014 to 2015—the largest increase in a single year since 1971—along with a 3.9 percent increase in violent crime overall.

The left-wing Brennan Center for Justice reported that violent crime surged in 2015 and in 2016:

The [2016] violent crime rate is projected to rise slightly, by 5.5 percent, with half the increase driven by Los Angeles (up 13.3 percent) and Chicago (up 16.2 percent) … :The violent crime rate is projected to rise slightly, by 5.5 percent, with half the increase driven by Los Angeles (up 13.3 percent) and Chicago (up 16.2 percent) … Nationally, the murder rate is projected to increase 31.5 percent from 2014 to 2016 — with half of additional murders attributable to Baltimore, Chicago, and Houston.

Yet Obama insisted “there is no growing crime wave,” effectively ignoring the roughly 1,500 victims of the post-2014 murder spike.

Read more