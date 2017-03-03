Obama DOJ Funneled BILLIONS to Liberal Activist Groups

Image Credits: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images.

The Obama administration funneled billions of dollars to activist organizations through a Department of Justice slush fund scheme, according to congressional investigators.

“It’s clear partisan politics played a role in the illicit actions that were made,” Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News. “The DOJ is the last place this should have occurred.”

Findings spearheaded by the House Judiciary Committee point to a process shrouded in secrecy whereby monies were distributed to a labyrinth of nonprofit organizations involved with grass-roots activism.

There is a recent effort by Republicans to eliminate the practice, which many believe was widely abused during the Obama administration.

Read more


