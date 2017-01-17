Obama Pushes $111.2 BILLION In ‘Midnight’ Regs In 5 Days

Image Credits: White House / Flickr.

The Obama administration published a whopping $111.2 billion worth of regulations in the last five days, according to a new report.

Regulators published $111.2 billion in total costs with $5.7 billion in annual burdens, compared to $71.9 billion in benefits,” writes Dan Goldbeck, a policy analyst at the right-leaning American Action Forum (AAF).

“The main drivers of regulatory burdens included a proposed rule on ‘Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communications’ and an Affordable Care Act final rule on home health agencies,” Goldbeck reported.

The Department of Transportation “Vehicle-to-Vehicle” rule is the biggest driver of regulatory costs in the last week. That rule alone is expected to cost automakers $109 billion, or about $5 billion a year.

