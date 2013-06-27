Nation must follow Chicago, New York and New Jersey’s model

Alex Jones
Infowars.com
June 27, 2013

This recent video shows how wonderfully gun control works.

Just as Hitler killed millions after disarming them, crime-ridden areas like Chicago and Essex county in New Jersey have record crime rates because the good slaves know how to be disarmed.

Watch the video below showing a guaranteed Obama supporter teaching this woman how wonderful it is to be a disarmed victim.

We can only hope they are successful in taking over the rest of the states so we can all live sandwiched between brutal street thugs and an out of control authoritarian government.

Below are videos of extremists and bad people that fought back with firearms against criminals that should all be arrested.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Insider: Democrats Intend To Overturn The Election

Insider: Democrats Intend To Overturn The Election

Government
Comments
IRS Employees Spent $1.4 Million of Taxpayer Money on Lavish Travel and Hotels

IRS Employees Spent $1.4 Million of Taxpayer Money on Lavish Travel and Hotels

Government
Comments

On Its Way Out, Obama Admin. Enacts Rule Preventing States from Defunding Planned Parenthood

Government
Comments

DHS Knew OSU Attacker Was Terror Recruitment Target, Let Him Into The U.S. Anyway

Government
Comments

Child Chain Gangs of North Korea Exposed, as Kids as Young as Five Forced to Repair Railways

Government
Comments

Comments