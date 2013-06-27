Nation must follow Chicago, New York and New Jersey’s model

Alex Jones

Infowars.com

June 27, 2013

This recent video shows how wonderfully gun control works.

Just as Hitler killed millions after disarming them, crime-ridden areas like Chicago and Essex county in New Jersey have record crime rates because the good slaves know how to be disarmed.

Watch the video below showing a guaranteed Obama supporter teaching this woman how wonderful it is to be a disarmed victim.

We can only hope they are successful in taking over the rest of the states so we can all live sandwiched between brutal street thugs and an out of control authoritarian government.

Below are videos of extremists and bad people that fought back with firearms against criminals that should all be arrested.