President Barack Obama responded to the video of a mentally disabled white man being tortured and racially abused by four black kidnappers by claiming that race relations in America have “gotten better”.

“I don’t think it’s accurate to say race relations are getting worse,” Obama told ABC News’ Jay Levine. “I promise you, for the most part, race relations have gotten better,” he added.

The president went on to assert that racial tensions only appear to be getting worse because of “smart phones and the Internet”.

Obama’s claim is completely contradicted by the views of the American people.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted in July last year found that “more than 6 in 10 adults (63%) say race relations are generally bad, and a majority say they are getting worse.”

A CNN/ORC poll released in October found that 54% of Americans think race relations between blacks and whites have become worse, an 11% increase on a similar poll conducted in June the previous year. Just 16% said they had gotten better.

A Gallup poll released in November found that 77% of Americans see the country as divided, with just 21% feeling America is united.

