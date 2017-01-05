Obama & NATO send Special Forces to the Lithuanian/Russian border saying it is because Russia has positioned nuclear-“ready” missiles nearby.

Is the Russian fake news narrative the reason Trump puts more credibility on WikiLeaks revelations than CIA briefings?

And we look at how the Washington Post has been richly rewarded for its fake news as WikiLeaks offers a $20,000 reward to prevent Obama from ‘destroying US history’ like Sandy Berger and others have done.

