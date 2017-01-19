Obama ‘surrendered’ to Radical Islam, Says Trump-praising Jerusalem Mayor

The mayor of the city holy to three world religions delivered a message Thursday to outgoing President Obama: good riddance.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat released a video that disparages Obama and welcomes President-elect Donald Trump.

The mayor’s video launches an online campaign to encourage Israelis to sign a letter, which Barkat promises to deliver to Trump officials, urging the new president to make good on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy, from its current location in Tel Aviv, up the hill 50 miles to Jerusalem.

Barkat’s video pitch begins (in Hebrew, with subtitles):

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Stands by Extradition Offer Following Chelsea Manning Release

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Stands by Extradition Offer Following Chelsea Manning Release

World News
Comments
CNN: If Trump is Killed During Inauguration, Obama Appointee Would be President

CNN: If Trump is Killed During Inauguration, Obama Appointee Would be President

World News
Comments

Russia Snaps, Accuses UK, Germany And France Of “Grossly Interfering” In The US Election

World News
Comments

Canadians Don’t Care About Trump ‘Golden Showers’ Rumor

World News
Comments

Britain to Leave EU Single Market as May Sets Course for ‘hard Brexit’

World News
Comments

Comments