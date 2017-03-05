Obama told Trump that North Korea was Most Urgent Problem He'd Face: Report

Image Credits: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Former President Barack Obama warned President Trump as he left office that North Korea would be “the most urgent problem” he would face, the New York Times reported Saturday.

The report details the Obama administration’s efforts to lead a cyber war against North Korea’s missile program, with a number of the North’s military rockets later exploding or veering off course into the sea.

The Trump administration has said all options are on the table for countering the nuclear threat, according to the report. Trump has previously said North Korea will not obtain nuclear weapons.

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!” Trump tweeted in early January.

