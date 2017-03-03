Obama Under Fire Over Laundering Scandals

Numerous scandals involving money laundering by the Obama administration are making headlines this week.

Congressional investigators have stated that billions of dollars were funneled by Obama’s Department of Justice to liberal activist groups.

“It’s clear partisan politics played a role in the illicit actions that were made,” Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News. “The DOJ is the last place this should have occurred.”

The investigation, run by the House Judiciary Committee, found a series of nonprofit organizations involved in activism that were used to transfer funds.

More than $3 billion – linked to the practice – has reportedly been accounted for by investigators.

The revelation drew attention to other laundering stories including allegations that the U.S. State Department under Obama funneled cash to campaign funds.

Other reports from last year also revealed taxpayer funds intended to bolster peace efforts between Israel and Palestine were instead used against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The State Department awarded nearly $350,000 to OneVoice, a nonprofit that completed its peace project in 2014 and then handed over its resources to Victory15, an Israeli PAC trying to oust Netanyahu in the 2015 election, said the Senate’s permanent subcommittee on investigations,” The New York Post reported last July.