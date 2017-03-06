ObamaCare repeal bill would defund Planned Parenthood

Image Credits: Paul Sableman / Flickr.

The ObamaCare repeal bill unveiled by the House Monday includes language that would defund Planned Parenthood and some other abortion providers for a year.

Specifically, the language in the draft would block Planned Parenthood and some other health organizations that provide abortions, from receiving Medicaid reimbursements for non-abortion women’s health services.

It’s the same language included in the 2015 repeal bill that passed Congress but was vetoed by President Obama.

Defunding Planned Parenthood has long been a goal of Republicans because it provides abortions, even though they are already legally prohibited from using federal funds for the procedure.

