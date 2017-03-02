Obama's Goal to "Oust" Trump From Presidency via Impeachment or Resignation

Former President Barack Obama is leading the charge to “oust” Donald Trump from the presidency by either forcing his resignation or through his impeachment, according to a close family friend.

The Daily Mail reports that Obama is being aided in his crusade by ex-senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into Obama’s nerve center just two miles from the White House to help him build momentum behind the “mounting insurgency” against Trump.

On Tuesday, former Attorney General Eric Holder also revealed that Obama was close to returning as a full time political operative.

“It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder told reporters. “And he’s ready to roll.”

Obama was reportedly weary after eight years in office and had to be convinced to lead the insurgency against Trump but has now, “Come to embrace his role as the leader of the opposition against Trump, whose policies he loathes and whose presidency he considers illegitimate,” according to the report.

The family source told the newspaper that Obama’s ultimate goal was to force Trump to step down, either through resignation or impeachment, and that the former president is “dismayed at the way Trump is tearing down his legacy—ObamaCare, the social safety net and the welcome mat for refugees he put in place.”

As part of the effort, in its final days in office, the Obama administration sought to sabotage Trump’s incoming presidency by spreading, “information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election — and about possible contacts between associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump and Russians,” according to a New York Times report.

The Obama-led insurgency is also being fueled by a constant drumbeat of pressure over the administration’s alleged links to Russia, the latest example targeting Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

As Breitbart reports, top Democrats are demanding Sessions’ resignation over his meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on two separate occasions because Sessions told the Senate that he did not have any “possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow.”

However, as Sessions has clarified, the meetings were in his capacity on the Senate Armed Services Committee and had nothing to do with Trump’s campaign.

As the Department of Justice’s Sarah Isgur Flores points out, Sessions’ answer was truthful because he was asked about “the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.