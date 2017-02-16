With leaks designed to destroy the credibility of key members of the Trump administration and the ultimate goal that Trump “will die in jail”, the “Deep State”, the rogue intelligence community, has seceded from the republic, declared civil war and asserted its sovereignty.

The CIA used to hide its assassinations and deny it overthrew foreign governments.

The NSA used to hide that it spied on Americans and the FBI denied it did searches without warrants.

Now they not openly admit they do these things, they use the laws designed to constrain them, like FISA, as tools of the police state.

As James Madison pointed out, “the means of defense against foreign danger historically have become instruments of tyranny at home.”

Even people on the left who intensely dislike Trump & Flynn have said Flynn’s political assassination sets a very dangerous precedent.

But some, like Glenn Greenwald, say very serious crimes were committed by the leakers, but he thinks the end justifies the means.

David Knight explains why this is fundamentally different and far, far more dangerous than whistleblowers exposing criminal actions.