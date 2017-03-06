OBSESSED: ‘Meet the Press’ cites ‘Russia’ 54 times in 46 minutes

If “Russia” was vodka, the mainstream media would be falling-down drunk.

During Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Russia was mentioned no less than 54 times during the 46-minute show.

Watch this montage produced by the Threatcore Project:

The site notes, “Cornell Belcher, former Obama pollster made an appearance on the show as a panelist. Mr. Belcher cited ‘Russia’ 8 times in 30 seconds.”

Congressional Republicans could very easily change the subject by passing an Obamacare repeal, tax cuts, and reversing Michelle Obama’s school lunch rules.

Why don’t they? Or do they want Trump to be bogged down with media-induced scandals?


