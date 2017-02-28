Ohio AG Investigation Uncovers Hundreds of Non-U.S. Citizen Registered Voters

Maybe Donald Trump was on to something about voter fraud, at least according to an investigation in Ohio.

The result of an investigation into illegal voting conducted by Ohio Attorney General Jon Husted were revealed on Monday and it was found that hundreds of individuals (but not thousands or millions) were registered to vote, despite not being U.S. citizens. Whats more, the investigation found nearly eight dozen voted illegally in past elections.

WCMH News in Columbus obtained the results of the investigation and reports that 385 non-citizens were found to be registered to vote in the state of Ohio and up to 82 of those people actually voted illegally in at least one election in the past year. Husted promised those 82 people would be referred to the appropriate authorities for more investigation and possible prosecution. Of the remaining 303 non-citizen registered voters, evidence does not yet confirm they have voted in elections, so they are expected to received letters asking them to cancel their registration. Anyone who refuses to do so after two warnings will also be subject to prosecution.

“In light of the national discussion about illegal voting it is important to inform our discussions with facts,” Secretary Husted said. “The fact is voter fraud happens, it is rare and when it happens, we hold people accountable.”

Read more