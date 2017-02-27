Ohio Secretary of State Investigation Found Non-citizens Registered to Vote, Cast Illegal Ballots

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced an investigation has uncovered that hundreds of non-US citizens are registered to vote in the state, and dozens of them voted illegally.

According to a release from Husted, 385 people who are not citizens of the United States are registered to vote in Ohio. Out of those, 82 voted in at least one election in the last year.

The investigation shows that two non-citizens registered and voted in Montgomery county.

Husted’s office says the 82 non-citizens who are registered to vote and cast ballots will be immediately referred to law enforcement for further investigation and possible prosecution.

