O’Keefe: Media Ignoring Radical Threats Against Trump

The mainstream media is refusing to cover news regarding the radical group Disrupt J20’s plan to commit violence and acts of domestic terrorism at both the inauguration and Deploraball, says Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

“They do not want to report on the fact that people are going to cause havoc and violence on Thursday and Friday,” O’Keefe said on The Alex Jones Show Tuesday. “It’s criminal what the media is doing.”

Instead of investigating the videos released by Project Veritas, the mainstream media is running with the notion that O’Keefe was inciting them and the video showing the Disrupt J20 group plotting violence is actually an elaborate “prank.”

“It’s not just a prank, this butyric acid is a flammable material, it could burn your lungs, it could cause a stampede out of the National Press Club,” O’Keefe said. “It’s considered terrorism.”

“And if this stuff actually happens, the media is now complicit,” he pointed out. “It’s criminal for them to try and turn it around on the person who is exposing the violence.”

The Disrupt J20 group responded to the undercover video by saying they were just “punking” O’Keefe in an effort to downplay the severity of the footage.

“It’s a laughable, kind of cover-your-ass excuse, trying to say this was all a joke,” O’Keefe said. “When in fact, the FBI has their name and number.”

“It’s kind of ironic that the anti-fascists are gassing people,” he added.

Because the mainstream media is refusing to do honest reporting on Disrupt J20, which could result in people being hurt, they have now become the number one target, says O’Keefe.

“The good news is we’re going to keep dripping out information and they can do all the damage control, and we’re releasing more videotape exposing them doing damage control,” he said.

“This is how you have to fight these people.”

Project Veritas will be releasing Part 2 of its three part undercover exposé on Tuesday.

Watch: James O’Keefe outlined Project Veritas’ latest investigative efforts on the Tuesday, January 17 edition of the Alex Jones Show.

