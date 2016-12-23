On Nov. 9, Hillary Clinton Voters Ate Their Grief

Image Credits: flickr, thedugger.

The morning after the 2016 vote, Hillary Clinton supporters woke up in a state of shock and grief. The unthinkable had happened, and almost nobody saw it coming.

So they did what Americans do best: They ate. And ate. And ate.

Lose It!, a calorie counting app that helps users track their daily food intake, says there’s always a Tuesday to Wednesday drop-off of active users, as dieters lose motivation they had earlier in the week. (Ever notice how the gym is always more crowded on Monday?) But something funny happened the Wednesday after Election Day. The drop-off rate was four times as much as usual.

“There was definitely a post-election slump,” said Charles Teague, chief executive officer of Lose It!. The company doesn’t record its users’ political leanings, but it says 75.8 percent are female and 77 percent are aged from 18 to 44—demographics that swung to Clinton.

