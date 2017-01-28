On Trial: Lawsuits Against Trump On ‘Muslim Immigration Ban’ Will Fail Fast

Image Credits: Olivier Douliery/Pool via Bloomberg.

Council American-Islamic Relations announced an intention to sue President Donald Trump over his executive order banning most immigrants from Syria, and other countries that lack certain vetting standards and have issues with terrorism.

Overnight, refugees who were in the air on the way to the United States are now being detained, and have also filed legal actions. The ban is perceived by some as a partial Muslim ban. Either way, at any trial, the law supports Trump’s order, and CAIR or others are likely to lose, completely, conclusively and quickly.

Liberal lawyer critics of Trump are making a habit of losing in their appeal to any branch other than elections — lost recount lawsuits, lost elector lawsuits, lost Russia-conspiracy derived lawsuits. Now, get ready to add lost emolument lawsuits and lost immigration lawsuits.

The Constitution gives Congress and the President exclusive, plenary control over immigration. This is how both Carter and Obama could single out various states or beliefs to exclude migrants on that basis, as both did.

President Trump Signs Executive Order Temporarily Halting All Refugees

Tucker Carlson Discusses Trump Refugee Executive Order With Advocate Kevin Appleby

