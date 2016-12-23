Only Carter RSVPed Yes to Trump’s Inauguration

Former President Jimmy Carter has confirmed that he will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20 – the only living former president to do so.

Neither former Presidents George W. Bush nor Bill Clinton have made a final decision as to whether they plan to travel to Washington for the Jan. 20 ceremony.

According to a Politico report, a Bush spokesman said the 43rd president plans to RSVP in the new year, and a source said he is still weighing the decision.

His father, George H.W. Bush, has already sent his regrets, citing his age. The 41st president turned 92 in June.

