Oscars Star 'Gary From Chicago' is Attempted Rapist Fresh Out of Jail

The man who stole the show at the Oscars as ‘Gary from Chicago’ was convicted of attempted rape and served more than 22 years in prison, DailyMail.com reveals.

Gary Alan Coe and his fiancee Vickie Vines were part of the group of tourists Jimmy Kimmel invited inside the Dolby Theater during the ceremony Sunday night, gaining instant celebrity.

The pair made an impression as they calmly snapped photos of the celebrities sitting just inches from them, revealed they were engaged and even got fake-married by Denzel Washington.

Gary, a native of the South Shore of Chicago, was only able to attend the ceremony because he had been released three days beforehand, he told ABC7.

