Ouch: Clinton Failed Presidential Bid Cost $1.2 Billion

It’s a record. Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential run cost $1.2 billion. Trump supporters should have a field day with this final bill, given that Clinton slammed the president-elect for losing a billion dollars during his business career.

“What kind of genius loses a billion dollars in a single year?” said the Democratic nominee in October. Well, I guess she can add her name to that list I guess (via NY Post):

Hillary Clinton and her supporters spent a record $1.2 billion for her losing presidential campaign — twice as much as the winner, Donald Trump, according to the latest records.The president-elect, who confounded critics during the campaign by saying there was no need to raise or spend $1 billion or more, ended up making do with $600 million.

Clinton’s expensive machine tore through $131.8 million in just the final weeks, finishing with about $839,000 on hand as of Nov. 28.

Team Trump spent $94.5 million in the home stretch — from Oct. 20 to Nov. 28 — and had $7.6 million left.

The figures include all spending by the campaigns, PACs and party committees.

