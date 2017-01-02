Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Outrage as USA Today Suggests Trump Makes Americans Travelling Abroad Unsafe
They literally list 'Talking Loudly' as an American trait
Infowars.com -
January 2, 2017
Comments
Image Credits:
Gage Skidmore
.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Assange: Obama Is ‘Obviously Trying To Delegitimize Trump’
U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul: Obamacare Must Be Repealed AND Replaced At The Same Time
U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson destroys leftist on Russian election hacking claims
U.S. News
Comments
Video: Complete list of hate crime hoaxes staged by anti-Trump leftists
U.S. News
Comments
Liberals Are Begging Obama To Ram Garland Through This One-Minute Window On Tuesday
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.