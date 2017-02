An emergency medication often referred to as an “antidote” for opioid overdoses has been skyrocketing in price over the last few years.

The device, the only auto-injector version of naloxone, is called Evzio, and it’s made by Kaleo.

Naloxone instantly reverses opioid overdoses by blocking the drug from interacting with the brain’s receptors. It has been on the market since 1971.

Read More