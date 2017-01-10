Oversight Committee Chairman: Investigation into Hillary’s Emails STILL ON

The investigation into former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a private email server will continue into 2017, Rep. Jason Chaffetz said in a statement to reporters.

“Just because there was a political election doesn’t mean it goes away, so of course I am going to continue to pursue that,” the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform stated Monday, according to NBC News.

Chaffetz along with other House members have been actively pursuing potential perjury charges against the former Secretary of State, believing she willfully lied regarding her private email server during congressional testimony on the Benghazi debacle in 2015.

“It was potentially one of the largest breaches in security in the history of the State Department. It cannot and should not be repeated ever again,” Chaffetz told reporters. “There are still open questions that we need to finish up so they won’t happen again.”

Congressional Panel Will Continue to Probe Clinton Emails – @ABC News A fair and accurate story @GOPoversight https://t.co/cJl9Dp0h5I — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) January 10, 2017

Speaking to his concerns over incoming president Donald Trump’s potential conflicts of interest, the Utah Republican stated he would also keep a close eye on the businessman’s administration.

“My job is not to be a cheerleader for a president, my job is to hold them accountable,” he stated, according to ABC News.

“My concern is that there is compliance with the law. I will tell you the president is exempt from a lot of these. I didn’t write these laws but that’s the reality of it,” Chaffetz stated, and added “maybe some of that should be tightened up but it’s not something I dove into.”

Chaffetz also claimed the committee would continue its investigation into the Fast and Furious gun running operation that took place under former US Attorney General Eric Holder, which is believed to have claimed the lives of some 200 people in Mexico.