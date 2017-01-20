Overweight People Less Likely to Die After Heart Operation

Patients who are overweight or obese are less likely to die in hospital after a heart operation than those who are a healthy weight, a study has found.

The results of the British Heart Foundation (BHF)-funded research suggest it is wrong to deny people surgery because they are overweight and that underweight patients could benefit from gaining weight prior to a heart operation.

A team at the University of Leicester collected data on about 400,000 adults in the UK and Ireland who underwent cardiac surgery between 2002 and 2013, categorising them into different weight categories, according to their BMI (body mass index).

Read More