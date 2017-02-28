Panic In Sicily As Mount Etna Volcano Erupts

Image Credits: Gnuckx / Flickr.

Europe’s biggest and most powerful volcano has begun erupting, sparking fear on the holiday isle of Sicily.

Italy’s Mount Etna has started spewing lava in what is its second eruption of the year.

Giant fountains of lava could be seen sprouting from the volcano, located on the isle of Sicily, as far away as Catania, around 30 kilometres away, and the resort town of Taormina.

The Meteorological Observatory in Nunziata said: “You can clearly see the lava fountains, although currently modest, as it escapes from the crater in the southeast.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

French Election Turns Ugly As Globalists Escalate Attacks On Le Pen

French Election Turns Ugly As Globalists Escalate Attacks On Le Pen

World News
Comments
Muslim Group Offers $15,000 for Beheading of ‘Moderate’ Islamic Scholar

Muslim Group Offers $15,000 for Beheading of ‘Moderate’ Islamic Scholar

World News
Comments

Deep State War? Russian Officials Keep Dying Unexpectedly

World News
Comments

Oil In The Arctic: Russia Reveals Nuclear Icebreaker To Find Natural Gas

World News
Comments

Le Pen’s Rothschild Rival: Muslim Mass Migration ‘Unstoppable’

World News
Comments

Comments