Panic In Sicily As Mount Etna Volcano Erupts

Europe’s biggest and most powerful volcano has begun erupting, sparking fear on the holiday isle of Sicily.

Italy’s Mount Etna has started spewing lava in what is its second eruption of the year.

Giant fountains of lava could be seen sprouting from the volcano, located on the isle of Sicily, as far away as Catania, around 30 kilometres away, and the resort town of Taormina.

The Meteorological Observatory in Nunziata said: “You can clearly see the lava fountains, although currently modest, as it escapes from the crater in the southeast.

